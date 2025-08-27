Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School don the Green Beret for the first time during a graduation ceremony and Regimental First Formation at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina August 28, 2025. The Soldiers received the distinctive Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, after completing the Special Forces Qualification Course. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)