    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation [Image 23 of 28]

    Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School don the Green Beret for the first time during a graduation ceremony and Regimental First Formation at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina August 28, 2025. The Soldiers received the distinctive Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, after completing the Special Forces Qualification Course. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    TAGS

    SWCS
    Special Forces Graduation
    GoArmySOF
    Regimental First Formation
    Green Berets
    Special Forces

