Soldiers Don Green Beret During Special Forces Graduation

Command Sgt. Major Matthew O. Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, presents a green beret to a student during a graduation ceremony and Regimental First Formation at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina August 28, 2025. More than 165 Soldiers received the distinctive Green Beret, the official headwear of Special Forces, after completing the Special Forces Qualification Course. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)