ASN Roman Tours MCB Camp Lejeune

Brandon Wheeler, senior advisor to the Commandant of the Marine Corps, left, and Elmer L. Roman, assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, right, talk with a U.S. Marine about living conditions in the barracks during a tour of MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. During his visit, Roman engaged with Marines and their families during a tour of family housing, as well as tours of legacy and modernized barracks facilities and the future II MEF headquarters building. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
