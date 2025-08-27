ASN Roman Tours MCB Camp Lejeune

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, left center, and Elmer L. Roman, assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, center, pose for a photo with distinguished visitors following a tour of the future II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) headquarters building on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. During his visit, Roman engaged with Marines and their families during a tour of family housing, as well as tours of legacy and modernized barracks facilities and the future II MEF headquarters building. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)