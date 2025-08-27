ASN Roman Tours MCB Camp Lejeune

Elmer L. Roman, assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East - Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, right, discuss future plans for barracks around base during a tour of MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. During his visit, Roman engaged with Marines and their families during a tour of family housing, as well as tours of legacy and modernized barracks facilities and the future II MEF headquarters building. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
