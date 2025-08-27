ASN Roman Tours MCB Camp Lejeune

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Elmer L. Roman, assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East - Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, right, discuss future plans for barracks around base during a tour of MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. During his visit, Roman engaged with Marines and their families during a tour of family housing, as well as tours of legacy and modernized barracks facilities and the future II MEF headquarters building. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)