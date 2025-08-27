Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASN Roman Tours MCB Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Elmer L. Roman, assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, left, and Tony Sholar, deputy assistant chief of staff for Facilities Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, right, discuss future plans for barracks around base during a tour of MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. During his visit, Roman engaged with Marines and their families during a tour of family housing, as well as tours of legacy and modernized barracks facilities and the future II MEF headquarters building. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9283870
    VIRIN: 250827-M-VQ041-1002
    Resolution: 6328x4221
    Size: 12.63 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASN Roman Tours MCB Camp Lejeune [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    USMCNews
    ASN Roman

