    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    250828-N-PI330-1147 GULFPORT, Mississippi (August 28, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, place concrete footers for a reinforced concrete pad on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, August 28, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9283536
    VIRIN: 250828-N-PI330-1147
    Resolution: 5718x3812
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 133
    Seabee
    NMCB

