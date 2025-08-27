NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250828-N-PI330-1108 GULFPORT, Mississippi (August 28, 2025) Utilitiesman 1st Class Joseph Morris, left, and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Komlanvi Moutchou, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, gather concrete for a slump test for a reinforced concrete pad on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, August 28, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)