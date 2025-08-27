NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250828-N-PI330-1084 GULFPORT, Mississippi (August 28, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, place concrete footers for a reinforced concrete pad on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, August 28, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)