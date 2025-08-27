250828-N-PI330-1131 GULFPORT, Mississippi (August 28, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct a slump test for a reinforced concrete pad on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, August 28, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 12:40
|Photo ID:
|9283535
|VIRIN:
|250828-N-PI330-1131
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.