INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – The Indian Navy’s Sindhughosh-class submarine INS Sindhuvijay (S62) prepares to moor alongside the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in Chennai, India during Frank Cable’s scheduled port visit, Aug. 26, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)