    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40) [Image 8 of 11]

    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    CHENNAI, INDIA

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – The Indian Navy’s Sindhughosh-class submarine INS Sindhuvijay (S62) prepares to moor alongside the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in Chennai, India during Frank Cable’s scheduled port visit, Aug. 26, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

    This work, INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40) [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Republic of India (India)

    AS 40
    USS Frank Cable
    U.S.-India
    INS Sindhuvijay
    S62
    Bilateral support

