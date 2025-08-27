Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40) [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    CHENNAI, INDIA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – Aaron Caputo, left, Military Sealift Command ship master aboard the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of the Frank Cable, observe the Indian Navy’s Sindhughosh-class submarine INS Sindhuvijay (S62) preparing to moor alongside Frank Cable in Chennai, India during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 26, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 05:18
    Photo ID: 9282483
    VIRIN: 250826-N-YQ428-1005
    Resolution: 4952x2786
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: CHENNAI, IN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40) [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Republic of India (India)

    TAGS

    AS 40
    USS Frank Cable
    U.S.-India
    INS Sindhuvijay
    S62
    Bilateral support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download