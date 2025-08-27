INS Sindhuvijay (S62) moors alongside USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observes the Indian Navy’s Sindhughosh-class submarine INS Sindhuvijay (S62) preparing to moor alongside Frank Cable in Chennai, India during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 26, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
