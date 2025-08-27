Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jason A. Supnet, military deputy chief of contracting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, speaks to students during a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) outreach event at Humphreys High School, Feb. 21, 2025. Supnet, recently recognized as the 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year, shared the role of contracting in USACE and offered insights from his Army career to inspire future leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)