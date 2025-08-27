Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.19.2025

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Lt. Col. Jason A. Supnet, military deputy chief of contracting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, speaks to students during a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) outreach event at Humphreys High School, Feb. 21, 2025. Supnet, recently recognized as the 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year, shared the role of contracting in USACE and offered insights from his Army career to inspire future leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 21:40
    Photo ID: 9281979
    VIRIN: 250221-A-EH971-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

