Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

Photo By Monique Freemon | Lt. Col. Jason A. Supnet, military deputy chief of contracting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, speaks during the district's first-ever Joint Industry Day, April 9, 2025. Recently named the 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year, Supnet was recognized for his leadership in strengthening vendor relationships, fostering bilateral cooperation, and advancing the district's contracting mission. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Lt. Col. Jason A. Supnet, military deputy chief of contracting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, has been named the 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year as part of the USACE Excellence in Contracting Awards Program.



The award recognizes Supnet’s contributions to strengthening the district’s contracting capabilities, building relationships with industry partners, and supporting missions across the peninsula.



“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and profoundly grateful for the continued opportunity to serve the Army’s mission,” Supnet said. “From a professional perspective, this acknowledgement is particularly meaningful as it underscores the vital role of proactive contracting in achieving USACE’s overall objectives.”



At the Far East District, Supnet’s leadership has shaped initiatives including co-hosting the first-ever Joint Industry Day with U.S. and Korean procurement entities, building transparency and competition among vendors, and collaborating with partners such as the 411th Contracting Support Brigade, General Services Administration-Korea, and Army Futures Command. He also volunteered support to the Southern California wildfire debris removal mission—the largest in USACE history.



“Contracting often operates behind the scenes within USACE, but it is foundational to every mission,” Supnet said. “Successful projects are initiated and enabled by contracting, and their successful completion relies on our expertise. We’ve evolved to become an indispensable partner, ensuring projects remain on time and within scope.”



Jisun Kang, chief of contracting, said Supnet’s award reflects not only his accomplishments, but also his ability to lead people.



“Lt. Col. Supnet has a way of bringing people together—he’s quick, observant, and often the first to lighten the mood with humor, even during tough challenges,” Kang said. “That balance of technical expertise and team-building is what makes him so effective. His award is a well-deserved reflection of how he strengthens both our mission and our contracting team.”



She noted that his leadership in the Joint Industry Day was a defining moment for the division. “By engaging vendors and building transparency with our Korean partners, he created an event that is now a repeatable model for strengthening competition and bilateral cooperation,” Kang said.



Supnet has served in the Army for nearly 23 years, beginning his career as a field artillery officer at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, with multiple deployments to the Middle East. He later transitioned into the Acquisition Corps, holding contracting assignments with the 414th, 409th, and 411th Contracting Support Brigades in Vicenza, Italy; Sembach, Germany; and Yongsan, South Korea, respectively. His overseas experience also includes leading contracting offices in Afghanistan and Africa.



“Following a decade of service in Combat Arms, I sought an opportunity to contribute to the Army’s mission in a different capacity,” he said. “Since transitioning to Contracting, I have been afforded exceptional opportunities for professional development and global experience, benefits I believe are unparalleled by other branches.”



For younger officers, Supnet offers this perspective: “While ideally pursued after establishing a leadership foundation, contracting cultivates decisive action and critical thinking, while unlocking a wealth of post-Army opportunities. Investing in contracting is an investment in both your continued military service and your long-term professional success.”



Looking back on his time at the district, Supnet said the recognition is not about him alone.



“Each project has been integral to supporting USFK’s mission and advancing national strategic objectives,” he said. “Receiving national-level recognition and bringing this award to the FED Contracting Division, alongside such dedicated professionals, represents a significant milestone in my career. The Far East District is where I am dedicated to continuing my service.”