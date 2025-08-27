Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jason A. Supnet, military deputy chief of contracting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, listens as Jisun Kang, chief of contracting, speak with industry partners during the district’s first-ever Joint Industry Day, April 9, 2025. Supnet, recently named the 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year, played a key role in co-hosting the event to build vendor relationships and strengthen bilateral cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)