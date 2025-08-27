Lt. Col. Jason A. Supnet, military deputy chief of contracting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, listens as Jisun Kang, chief of contracting, speak with industry partners during the district’s first-ever Joint Industry Day, April 9, 2025. Supnet, recently named the 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year, played a key role in co-hosting the event to build vendor relationships and strengthen bilateral cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 21:40
|Photo ID:
|9281977
|VIRIN:
|250409-A-CQ138-1839
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
