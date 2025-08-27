Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

Lt. Col. Jason A. Supnet, military deputy chief of contracting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, speaks during the district’s first-ever Joint Industry Day, April 9, 2025. Recently named the 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year, Supnet was recognized for his leadership in strengthening vendor relationships, fostering bilateral cooperation, and advancing the district’s contracting mission. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 21:40
|Photo ID:
|9281975
|VIRIN:
|250409-A-CQ138-1815
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
