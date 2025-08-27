Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Lt. Col. Jason A. Supnet, military deputy chief of contracting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, speaks during the district’s first-ever Joint Industry Day, April 9, 2025. Recently named the 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year, Supnet was recognized for his leadership in strengthening vendor relationships, fostering bilateral cooperation, and advancing the district’s contracting mission. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 21:40
    Photo ID: 9281975
    VIRIN: 250409-A-CQ138-1815
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Col. Jason Supnet named 2025 USACE 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

    Far East District
    USACE, USAG Humphreys

