U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025

Service members from Air Forces Southern, Headquarters Air Force Operations (HAF/A3), Texas Air National Guard (TXANG), and the Chilean Air force (FACh) gather for the 2025 Airman-to-Airman Talks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2025. The A2A Talks aimed to foster long-term professional relationships, facilitate idea exchange, and share lessons learned and best practices between the U.S. and Chilean Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)