    U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025 [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    Chilean Air Force Maj. Gen. Alfredo Ríos, Chilean Air Force (FACh) director of operations, left, introduces himself during the 2025 Airman-to-Airman Talks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2025. The A2A Talks were designed to help build long-term professional relations, exchange ideas, and share lessons learned and best practices between the U.S. and Chilean air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9281684
    VIRIN: 250827-F-DX569-1120
    Resolution: 4970x3550
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    foreign liaison officer
    military diplomacy
    USAF partnership
    multinational engagement

