U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean Air Force Maj. Gen. Alfredo Ríos, Chilean Air Force (FACh) director of operations, left, introduces himself during the 2025 Airman-to-Airman Talks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2025. The A2A Talks were designed to help build long-term professional relations, exchange ideas, and share lessons learned and best practices between the U.S. and Chilean air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)