    U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Martos, 387th Training Squadron resource management flight chief, takes notes during Chilean Air Force (FACh) Airman-to-Airman Talks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2025. The A2A Talks were hosted by Air Forces Southern are were designed to strengthen security cooperation, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships with the FACh through joint training, subject matter exchanges, and collaborative engagements that support regional stability and mutual defense interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    subject matter exchange
    partnership
    interoperability
    mutual defense interests

