U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Martos, 387th Training Squadron resource management flight chief, takes notes during Chilean Air Force (FACh) Airman-to-Airman Talks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2025. The A2A Talks were hosted by Air Forces Southern are were designed to strengthen security cooperation, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships with the FACh through joint training, subject matter exchanges, and collaborative engagements that support regional stability and mutual defense interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)