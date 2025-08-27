U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean Air Force Col. Ignacio Baeza, FACh foreign liaison officer, actively listens to a brief during the 2025 Airman-to-Airman Talks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2025. The A2A Talks allowed the Chilean Air Force to share their cooperation goals and priorities, drive planned engagements and advance partnership objectives with the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)