    U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025 [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S., Chilean Air Force in A2A talks 2025

    STAFF SGT. ABBEY RIEVES, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    Chilean Air Force Col. Ignacio Baeza, FACh foreign liaison officer, actively listens to a brief during the 2025 Airman-to-Airman Talks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2025. The A2A Talks allowed the Chilean Air Force to share their cooperation goals and priorities, drive planned engagements and advance partnership objectives with the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9281683
    VIRIN: 250827-F-DX569-1108
    Resolution: 5483x3917
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: STAFF SGT. ABBEY RIEVES, ARIZONA, US
    TAGS

    AFSOUTH
    A2A Talks 2025
    international military cooperation
    South America defense

