A comprehensive approach to developing a cyber mindset

Master Sgt. Bonnie Rushing, a Department of Military and Strategic Studies professor, instructs cadets on multi-domain operations at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., March 21, 2023. All cadets use the multi-domain lab to learn the fundamentals of warfare, develop a cyber mindset for military planning, and practice multi-domain effects in a dynamic joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)