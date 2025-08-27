Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A comprehensive approach to developing a cyber mindset [Image 4 of 4]

    A comprehensive approach to developing a cyber mindset

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Sonie Rathbun 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Master Sgt. Bonnie Rushing, a Department of Military and Strategic Studies professor, instructs cadets on multi-domain operations at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., March 21, 2023. All cadets use the multi-domain lab to learn the fundamentals of warfare, develop a cyber mindset for military planning, and practice multi-domain effects in a dynamic joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 13:20
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
