Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Madera Cyber Innovation Center officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 25, 2025. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility will serve more than 1,400 cadets who attend Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences courses annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)