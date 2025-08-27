Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Caitlyn Budd and Cadet 1st Class Jaden Liu look at a control panel in the Madera Cyber Innovation Center, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo, Aug. 7, 2025. The panel is part of the Cross-domain Command and Control Lab where cadets develop a cyber mindset by learning how a user interface acts as a bridge to control a network's functionality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 13:20
    Photo ID: 9280693
    VIRIN: 250807-F-XS730-1052
    Resolution: 7551x5036
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A comprehensive approach to developing a cyber mindset [Image 4 of 4], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

