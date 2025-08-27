A comprehensive approach to developing a cyber mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet 2nd Class Caitlyn Budd and Cadet 1st Class Jaden Liu look at a control panel in the Madera Cyber Innovation Center, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo, Aug. 7, 2025. The panel is part of the Cross-domain Command and Control Lab where cadets develop a cyber mindset by learning how a user interface acts as a bridge to control a network's functionality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)