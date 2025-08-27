Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A comprehensive approach to developing a cyber mindset [Image 2 of 4]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 1st Class Ian Miles and Cadet 1st Class Jaden Liu use the Cyber City diorama to learn how cyber-attacks can affect critical infrastructure, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Aug. 7, 2025. This hands-on experience helps develop a cyber mindset that extends beyond network defense to include the ethical and operational complexities when a city suffers a cyberattack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 13:20
    Photo ID: 9280694
    VIRIN: 250807-F-XS730-1057
    Resolution: 7681x5123
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A comprehensive approach to developing a cyber mindset [Image 4 of 4], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

