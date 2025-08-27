A comprehensive approach to developing a cyber mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet 1st Class Ian Miles and Cadet 1st Class Jaden Liu use the Cyber City diorama to learn how cyber-attacks can affect critical infrastructure, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Aug. 7, 2025. This hands-on experience helps develop a cyber mindset that extends beyond network defense to include the ethical and operational complexities when a city suffers a cyberattack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)