    101st ABN DIV Inducts Kenneth David in MoH Rotunda [Image 1 of 3]

    101st ABN DIV Inducts Kenneth David in MoH Rotunda

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Kenneth David, Medal of Honor recipient and former 101st Soldier speaks at a ceremony, where he is formally inducted as the 22nd member of the Division's Medal of Honor Rotunda located at the unit's headquarters at Fort Campbell, KY. Aug 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Paul O'Daniel)

    Vietnam War Hero and Former “Screaming Eagle” Inducted into Division’s Medal of Honor Rotunda

