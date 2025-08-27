Vietnam War Hero and Former “Screaming Eagle” Inducted into Division’s Medal of Honor Rotunda

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — On August 26, leaders, friends and families from around Fort Campbell joined together to welcome Medal of Honor recipient Kenneth David for his induction to the prestigious and sacred Medal of Honor Rotunda.



The rotunda nestled in the atrium of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters located at Fort Campbell, Ky. The cylindrical shaped, sky-lit exhibit houses the names and pictures of the Division’s 21 recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor—David becomes its 22.

“Today and every day for the rest of my life I want to be known for honoring and helping veterans,” said David during his speech at the ceremony. “So, my dedication to God, my country and family…and al you veterans are unwavering. And I thank you very much.”



Kenneth David, 75, native and resident of Girard, Ohio, was drafted and entered the Army in August of 1969 and received basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, then advanced training at Fort Polk, Louisiana.



He was sent to the Republic of South Vietnam in January 1970. Later that year on May 7, then-Spc. David was serving as a radio-telephone operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division near Fire Support Base Maureen in Vietnam when his unit came under intense enemy attack. In a display of extraordinary courage, David handed off his radio and charged the defensive perimeter, unleashing automatic fire on the enemy. Despite being wounded, he repeatedly exposed himself to hostile fire to shield his injured comrades, drawing enemy attention away from the wounded and medevac helicopters. Running low on ammunition, he continued the fight with hand grenades and refused to retreat, embodying what was later described as “gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.”



On January 3, 2025, David was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden during a historic White House ceremony, recognizing his extraordinary heroism.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 12:37 Story ID: 546653 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: GIRARD, OHIO, US Hometown: YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam War Hero and Former “Screaming Eagle” Inducted into Division’s Medal of Honor Rotunda, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.