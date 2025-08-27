101st ABN DIV Inducts Kenneth David in MoH Rotunda

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kenneth David, Medal of Honor recipient and former 101st Soldier, along with Maj. Gen. David Gardner and Command Sgt Maj. Charles Walker, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) command team hang David's official picture and citation, where he is formally inducted as the 22nd member of the Division's Medal of Honor Rotunda located at the unit's headquarters at Fort Campbell, KY. Aug 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Paul O'Daniel)