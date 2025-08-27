101st ABN DIV Inducts Kenneth David in MoH Rotunda

Kenneth David, Medal of Honor recipient and former 101st Soldier, stand along side Maj. Gen. David Gardner and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) command team as David is formally inducted as the 22nd member of the Division's Medal of Honor Rotunda located at the unit's headquarters at Fort Campbell, KY. Aug 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Paul O'Daniel)
|08.26.2025
|08.27.2025 12:34
|9280547
|250826-A-YM156-9959
|1757x1550
|526.88 KB
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|GIRARD, OHIO, US
|YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, US
|2
|0
Vietnam War Hero and Former “Screaming Eagle” Inducted into Division’s Medal of Honor Rotunda
