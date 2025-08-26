31st Operations Group War Day exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman is hoisted into an HH-60W Jolly Green II during water survival training over the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. This training was a portion of Operations Group War Day, which compiled various components across the 31st Fighter Wing for major combat rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)