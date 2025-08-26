U.S. Air Force Capt. Carson McKay, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, activates an MK-125 signaling device for rescue during water survival training in the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. Aircrew have multiple tools such as reflectors and strobe lights that can be used to signal for help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 06:05
|Photo ID:
|9279841
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-EX759-1256
|Resolution:
|2038x1359
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Operations Group War Day exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.