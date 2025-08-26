31st Operations Group War Day exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carson McKay, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, activates an MK-125 signaling device for rescue during water survival training in the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. Aircrew have multiple tools such as reflectors and strobe lights that can be used to signal for help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)