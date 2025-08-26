Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Operations Group War Day exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    31st Operations Group War Day exercise

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Spenser Ferguson, 31st Operational Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, buckles his helmet during water survival training on the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. This training was a portion of Operations Group War Day, a large force exercise that showcased the ability to execute simultaneous operations as a Wing in the event of real-world combat rescue requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

    This work, 31st Operations Group War Day exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

