31st Operations Group War Day exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Spenser Ferguson, 31st Operational Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, buckles his helmet during water survival training on the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. This training was a portion of Operations Group War Day, a large force exercise that showcased the ability to execute simultaneous operations as a Wing in the event of real-world combat rescue requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)