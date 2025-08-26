31st Operations Group War Day exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carson McKay, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, talks on a Combat Survivor Evader Locator system during water survival training in the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. This training was a portion of Operations Group War Day, which compiled various components across the 31st Fighter Wing for major combat rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 06:05
|Photo ID:
|9279840
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-EX759-1072
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
