SAF/IE receives tour of Hickam facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, and Michael Saunders, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, evaluate the flightline of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 25, 2025. Wing leadership highlighted JBPHH’s critical role within the area of responsibility and underscored the installation’s importance for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)