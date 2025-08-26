SAF/IE receives tour of Hickam facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Saunders, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, receives a tour from the Hickam Unaccompanied Housing management team on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 25, 2025. This tour allowed Mr. Saunders to analyze how to support Airmen in unaccompanied housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)