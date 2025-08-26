Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAF/IE receives tour of Hickam facilities [Image 2 of 5]

    SAF/IE receives tour of Hickam facilities

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Michael Saunders, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, receives a tour from the Hickam Unaccompanied Housing management team on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 25, 2025. This tour allowed Mr. Saunders to analyze how to support Airmen in unaccompanied housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 22:13
    Photo ID: 9279465
    VIRIN: 250825-F-HW521-1246
    Resolution: 7429x4953
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    15th Wing
    SAF IE
    Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy Installations and Environment

