Michael Saunders, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, receives a tour from the Hickam Unaccompanied Housing management team on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 25, 2025. This tour allowed Mr. Saunders to analyze how to support Airmen in unaccompanied housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 22:13
|Photo ID:
|9279465
|VIRIN:
|250825-F-HW521-1246
|Resolution:
|7429x4953
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SAF/IE receives tour of Hickam facilities [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.