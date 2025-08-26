SAF/IE receives tour of Hickam facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Saunders, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, eats lunch at Hale Aina Dining Facility with Airmen stationed on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, August 25, 2025. This lunch was an opportunity for Mr. Saunders to connect with young Airmen and also an opportunity to explore any concerns they may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)