SAF/IE receives tour of Hickam facilities

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, provides a tour of the 15th Wing headquarters to Michael Saunders, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 25, 2025. Wing leadership highlighted JBPHH’s critical role within the area of responsibility and underscored the installation’s importance for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 22:13
|Photo ID:
|9279464
|VIRIN:
|250825-F-HW521-1091
|Resolution:
|7329x4886
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
