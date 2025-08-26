Welcoming the 302nd Quartermaster Company

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 302nd Quartermaster Company setup an additional shower facility during the Exercise Balikatan 2025 (Balikatan 2025) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on April 30, 2025. During Exercise Balikatan 2025 the unit played a vital role in sustaining division-level operations by delivering critical field services to units operating in austere environments across multiple logistics support areas (LSAs) in Fort Magsaysay. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Tun)