    Welcoming the 302nd Quartermaster Company [Image 4 of 4]

    Welcoming the 302nd Quartermaster Company

    PALAYAN CITY, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Tun 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 302nd Quartermaster Company setup an additional shower facility during the Exercise Balikatan 2025 (Balikatan 2025) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on April 30, 2025. During Exercise Balikatan 2025 the unit played a vital role in sustaining division-level operations by delivering critical field services to units operating in austere environments across multiple logistics support areas (LSAs) in Fort Magsaysay. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Tun)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9279083
    VIRIN: 250430-A-EC947-7770
    Resolution: 2581x1936
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PALAYAN CITY, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

