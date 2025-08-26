Welcoming the 302nd Quartermaster Company

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – Maj. Benjamin Young, officer in charge (OIC) of the 329th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (329 CSSB) support team and 1st Sgt. Anthony Hunnicutt, the noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), welcomed the 302nd Quartermaster Company (302 QM CO), an Army Reserve unit from Guam, to the 329 CSSB, setting the stage for a strong start as the mission began. They explained how their mission directly supported the success of Exercise Balikatan 2025 (Balikatan 2025) with activities such as Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS), Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations (MKTSO), Beachhead Defense, and the Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) Live Fire.



The 329 CSSB planned and coordinated several real-world, life sustaining aspects for Balikatan 2025. 329 CSSB rotated battalion staff Soldiers to spend a day with the 302 QM CO to go over the mission and operation of shower and laundry companies. Sgt. Richard Ubaldo explained the electronic components of the laundry advanced system (LADS). Staff also monitored fuel and water usage daily to assist the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade in forecasting and coordinating refueling. 329 CSSB also monitored the 302 QM CO maintenance plan and military decision-making process (MDMP).



Throughout Balikatan 2025, the 302 QM CO played a vital role in sustaining division-level operations by delivering critical field services to units operating in austere environments across multiple logistics support areas (LSAs) in Fort Magsaysay. A total of 408 showers and 567 loads of laundry were provided, supporting three brigades across the 25th Infantry Division. These essential hygienic services ensured that Soldiers had access to clean clothing and proper sanitation, contributing to their overall well-being and operational effectiveness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 17:25 Story ID: 546597 Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcoming the 302nd Quartermaster Company, by MAJ Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.