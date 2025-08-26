Welcoming the 302nd Quartermaster Company

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 302nd Quartermaster Company pose for a photo in front of their equipment during the Exercise Balikatan 2025 (Balikatan 2025) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on April 16, 2025. Their dedication and essential equipment played a crucial role in making the exercise a success. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Tun)