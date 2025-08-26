Welcoming 302nd Quartermaster Company

The 302nd Quartermaster Company provides shower and laundry services during the Exercise Balikatan 2025 (Balikatan 2025) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on April 16, 2025. A team from the 329 CSSB was mobilized to support the 25 ID Support Operations Officer (SPO) with planning and coordination in providing real-world life support for the training audiences at Balikatan 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Tun)
|04.16.2025
|08.26.2025 17:25
|9279079
|250416-A-EC947-8929
|2981x1677
|2.32 MB
|PALAYAN CITY, PH
|3
|0
Welcoming the 302nd Quartermaster Company
