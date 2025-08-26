Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcoming 302nd Quartermaster Company [Image 2 of 4]

    Welcoming 302nd Quartermaster Company

    PALAYAN CITY, PHILIPPINES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Tun 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 302nd Quartermaster Company provides shower and laundry services during the Exercise Balikatan 2025 (Balikatan 2025) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on April 16, 2025. A team from the 329 CSSB was mobilized to support the 25 ID Support Operations Officer (SPO) with planning and coordination in providing real-world life support for the training audiences at Balikatan 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Tun)

    VIRIN: 250416-A-EC947-8929
    This work, Welcoming 302nd Quartermaster Company [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Charles Tun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    laundry
    Balikatan
    shower

