Welcoming 302nd Quartermaster Company

The 302nd Quartermaster Company provides shower and laundry services during the Exercise Balikatan 2025 (Balikatan 2025) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on April 16, 2025. A team from the 329 CSSB was mobilized to support the 25 ID Support Operations Officer (SPO) with planning and coordination in providing real-world life support for the training audiences at Balikatan 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Tun)