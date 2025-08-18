AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arthur Grijalva, SpaceWERX director, speaks during the “Space Power: National Security in Orbit and Beyond” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government, and industry to develop dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)