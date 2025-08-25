AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

Kathy Reid, AFWERX Spark deputy division chief, speaks during the “Federal Front Doors: Helping Startups Get Started with DoD” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government, and industry to develop dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
