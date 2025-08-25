Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 [Image 8 of 16]

    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Kathy Reid, AFWERX Spark deputy division chief, speaks during the “Federal Front Doors: Helping Startups Get Started with DoD” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government, and industry to develop dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 07:26
