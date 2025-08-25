AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian McJilton, Air Force Research Laboratory Small Business Office director and the acting Strategic Partnering director, speaks during the “Federal Front Doors: Helping Startups Get Started with DoD” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. AFRL, the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government and industry to advance dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)