AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

From left, Mia Blessing, AFWERX strategic communications outreach lead; Karen Roth, AFWERX deputy director; Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, Air Force Research Laboratory Commander and Technology Executive Officer for the Department of the Air Force; and Arthur Grijalva, SpaceWERX director, speak during the “Accelerating Innovation to Win the Future” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. AFRL, the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center, participated in Fed Supernova to engage with entrepreneurs, government, and industry in advancing dual-use solutions that transition commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)