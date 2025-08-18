Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 [Image 15 of 16]

    AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    From left, Mia Blessing, AFWERX strategic communications outreach lead; Karen Roth, AFWERX deputy director; Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, Air Force Research Laboratory Commander and Technology Executive Officer for the Department of the Air Force; and Arthur Grijalva, SpaceWERX director, speak during the “Accelerating Innovation to Win the Future” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. AFRL, the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center, participated in Fed Supernova to engage with entrepreneurs, government, and industry in advancing dual-use solutions that transition commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    This work, AFRL and AFWERX connect with industry at Fed Supernova 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    FSN
    AFWERX
    SpaceWERX
    CFH

