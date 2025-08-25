Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield

    INDONESIA

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hyde Tyler, a medical platoon sergeant with the 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, conducts familiarization training with a Field Blood Transfusion Kit (FBTK) during Super Garuda Shield 2025 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    This work, U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    Indonesia
    Partnership
    SuperGarudaShied25

