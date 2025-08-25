U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hyde Tyler, a medical platoon sergeant with the 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, conducts familiarization training with a Field Blood Transfusion Kit (FBTK) during Super Garuda Shield 2025 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9277175
|VIRIN:
|250825-M-FO238-1028
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|21.46 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
