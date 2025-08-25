U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces look at a medical training pamphlet during blood transfusion equipment familiarization training for Super Garuda Shield 2025 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)