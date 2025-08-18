U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Morgan Schwoch; a surgeon with the 11th Airborne Division; Fort Wainwright; Alaska; draws blood during blood transfusion equipment familiarization training for Super Garuda Shield 2025 in Baturaja; Indonesia; Aug. 25; 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability; capabilities; and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)