U.S. Army Maj. Morgan Schwoch; a surgeon with the 11th Airborne Division; Fort Wainwright; Alaska; draws blood during blood transfusion equipment familiarization training for Super Garuda Shield 2025 in Baturaja; Indonesia; Aug. 25; 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability; capabilities; and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9277174
|VIRIN:
|250825-M-FO238-1171
|Resolution:
|7640x4298
|Size:
|11.8 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson