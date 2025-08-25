U.S. Soldiers participate in a blood transfusion equipment familiarization training during Super Garuda Shield 2025 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9277172
|VIRIN:
|250825-M-FO238-1084
|Resolution:
|8125x5078
|Size:
|22.24 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.