U.S. Army Trains on Blood Transfusion Techniques During Super Garuda Shield

U.S. Soldiers participate in a blood transfusion equipment familiarization training during Super Garuda Shield 2025 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)